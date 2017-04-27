San Diego River Standoff: Wanted man in bizarre watery standoff with police

Planned Parenthood hosted a local faction of a nationwide rally Saturday calling for Republican members of Congress to step back from efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego Saturday morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.
A church in Barrio Logan was destroyed Saturday by a fire that started in its attic. San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters were called to Pentecostal Church at 2232 National Avenue at around 12:15 p.m to douse the flames.
Friday marked one year since San Diego Police Officer Jonathan DeGuzman was shot and killed while on patrol in Southcrest.
Tow yard employees discovered a man hidden in a locked compartment of a vehicle impounded after a traffic stop.
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A South Bay area McDonald's restaurant was almost robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, but the would-be robber got away without the cash, according to San Diego police.
San Diego Gas & Electric is reporting a power outage in the Oceanside area that has left more than 4,000 customers in the dark.
The Navy's latest destroyer is scheduled to enter service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel will be named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq.