'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Shuts Down Rumors She's Leaving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Shuts Down Rumors She's Leaving Her Hit Show

Updated: Apr 27, 2017 2:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.