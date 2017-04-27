San Diego's newest international nonstop flight to Frankfurt debuts next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego's newest international nonstop flight -- to Frankfurt, Germany -- is scheduled to debut next week, Lindbergh Field officials said Thursday.

The Condor Airlines route will start on Monday, and also be flown on Thursdays and Saturdays through Oct. 5.

The flight on the leisure carrier will be San Diego's first nonstop to Germany and the only direct flight to continental Europe. Condor is Germany's third-largest airline.

Mark Cafferty, president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp., said when the flight was first announced last year that Germany is becoming a major international market, and a top partner for exports and foreign investment.

San Diego's other overseas nonstops are to London and Tokyo. A flight to Zurich, Switzerland, is scheduled to debut next month aboard Edelweiss Air.