Disease not slowing her down, just the opposite - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Disease not slowing her down, just the opposite

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) — A North County woman who has spent her life organizing marathons is now trying to run circles around a rare form of Parkinson's Disease. 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to Carlsbad to meet a fighter. 


 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.