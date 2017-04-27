Chula Vista eighth-grader arrested for selling marijuana gummy bears

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) - An eighth-grade student in Chula Vista has been arrested on suspicion of selling marijuana gummy bears to classmates.

Chula Vista police arrested the boy Wednesday at Bonita Vista Middle School in the San Diego suburb. He was later released to his parents.

His name wasn't made public because he's a minor.

Authorities say two students who bought the drug-laced candy became ill. They were treated at the school and released to their parents.

