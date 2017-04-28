Suspected DUI driver crashes into Spring Valley bar

SPRING VALLEY (CBS 8) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a bar in Spring Valley on Thursday night.

According to CHP, the driver believed to have been drinking at the Bancroft Bar just minutes before the crash. Authorities said when the driver was leaving the bar, he thought his pick-up truck was in reverse, but it was not.

He slammed right into the front the building where three people were inside playing pool.

One person was taken to a hospital with a minor knee injury.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.