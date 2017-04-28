Mission Federal ArtWalk celebrates artists in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some of the best artists will come together for the Mission Federal ArtWalk this weekend.



The event has been going strong for more than three decades and they don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

On April 29 & 30, 2017, Mission Federal ArtWalk will fill 17 blocks in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Thousands of attendees come to view and purchase artwork, enjoy the music and dance and participate in interactive art experiences.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from North Park getting ready for the festival that just keeps growing.

Watch: CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives us a sneak peek at a performance by Nina Francis