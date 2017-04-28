Major delays on I-15 after 3 separate crashes near Miramar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three separate crashes Friday near Miramar left two motorists with serious injuries.



The first crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. when a speeding motorcycle hit a vehicle stopped in traffic on westbound Miramar Road near Black Mountain Road, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.



The 27-year-old rider suffered a fractured leg, but the other motorist was unhurt.



A similar, but unrelated, crash happened in the same area shortly afterward, according to the officer. Another speeding motorist rear-ended a vehicle, but neither driver was injured.



A third crash in which a car struck the center divider and caught fire on nearby Interstate 15 near Miramar Road was reported about half an hour later.



The driver suffered major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.



That crash left two northbound lanes blocked and brought traffic to a standstill, according to the CHP. A SigAlert was issued, but the lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.