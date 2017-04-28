Man surrenders after police standoff in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A police standoff with a domestic violence suspect in the Paradise Hills neighborhood Friday morning ended with the man's arrest.

Officers were sent to a home in Paradise Hills near Flintridge Drive and Potomac Street. shortly after 9 a.m. to look into a report that a man had been throwing things around and hit his wife with a chair, according to San Diego police.

The woman called the police department saying she was a victim of domestic violence and that she was being choked by the suspect. The woman told police that the suspect had an AK-47.

The standoff ended around 10:15 a.m. as the suspect surrendered to police while carrying a small child. He was taken into custody, according to police.

The extent of her injuries or the child she carried out of the home was not immediately known.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.