'Donate Life' ceremony honors late SDPD detective

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A ceremony was held Friday to mark the end of "Donate Life" month in San Diego County.



This year, the event honored the late SDPD detective Tim Williams, an organ donor who saved the lives of three people. The 30-year SDPD veteran died in a bike accident in 2015.

Last year donors saved 363 lives in San Diego County, 49 of those at Palomar Medical Centers in Escondido and Poway.

Currently more than 2,200 people, including 25 children, in San Diego are on organ waiting lists.

People who would like to register as an organ and tissue donor may do so at the DMV or online at www.donateLIFEcalifornia.org or www.doneVIDA.org.



CBS News 8's Kerri Lane reports from Escondido with more on the honor and who bestowed it.