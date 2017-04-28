San Diego's Lindbergh Field wins Best Innovation in Sustainability award

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport's so-called "The Good Traveler" program won the Best Innovation in Sustainability award Friday from the Airport Council International-North America at its Airport Concessions Awards.

The Good Traveler program was launched in 2015 to encourage sustainable travel by enabling travelers to offset the environmental impact of their journey in an affordable, easy and meaningful way, according to a statement released by airport officials.

Through The Good Traveler, passengers can purchase carbon offsets and merchandise online at thegoodtraveler.org or at select locations, with proceeds going toward conservation projects that help counteract the effect of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment.

For one dollar, travelers can buy a collectible Good Traveler tag or sticker that can be placed on a bag, laptop or phone cover. The purchase will offset 500 miles of air travel, with proceeds going to three projects, including a forest restoration project in California, a wind farm project in Oklahoma and a water restoration project in the Colorado Delta.

The program has offset more than 12 million air miles so far.

"This recognition of our continued efforts to promote sustainability at San Diego International Airport and to partner with travelers to be good stewards of the environment is very much appreciated," said Angela Shafer- Payne, interim president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

"We are absolutely thrilled that what began as a pilot project in 2015 at SAN is being adopted by airports across the country," she said.

Kevin Burke, ACI-NA's president and CEO, said the Excellence in Airport Concessions Awards "recognizes the most innovative and outstanding airport concessions. San Diego International Airport is a great example of the impressive work airports are doing to improve the passenger experience."