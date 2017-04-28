Neither his avocados nor his thumbs are green

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's Arbor Day and if you are out hugging a tree, you may give our own Jeff Zevely a hug while you are at it.
In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff asked Walter Andersen Junior for advice on trees and marriage.
My wife told me, "Save my avocado tree or else." I talk to Walter Andersen Junior tonight in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm @CBS8 #ArborDay pic.twitter.com/4mJETHtq2K— Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) April 28, 2017
Shaking a person's hand can be a delicate dance. How hard do you squeeze? And how long do you hold on?
San Diego is commonly referred to as America's Finest City, but have you ever heard of our skyline being called tool town?
Leave it to a children's book to combine cute cuddly kittens with the heartache of war. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Lakeside to hear a true story about an army veteran and her two cats.
Every holiday, the Salvation Army asks the community to drop a few dollars in their red kettles. On Wednesday, those same pots were filled with ping pong balls.
Every 4th of July, animals in Rancho Bernardo roll up their sleeves and then roll over - for a contest that's so patriotic not even our own Larry Himmel could resist.