Body found in Carlsbad mall parking lot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found in Carlsbad mall parking lot

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A body was found Friday in a parking lot at a North County mall.

The discovery at The Shoppes at Carlsbad in the 2500 block of El Camino Real was reported about 3 p.m., according to police.

The dead man's identity and details on the circumstances of his death were not immediately available, Lt. Jeff Smith said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

