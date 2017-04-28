Body found in Carlsbad mall parking lot

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A body was found Friday in a parking lot at a North County mall.

The discovery at The Shoppes at Carlsbad in the 2500 block of El Camino Real was reported about 3 p.m., according to police.

The dead man's identity and details on the circumstances of his death were not immediately available, Lt. Jeff Smith said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.