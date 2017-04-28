John Boyega Says 'Star Wars' Ruined a Potential Relationship: 'I - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

John Boyega Says 'Star Wars' Ruined a Potential Relationship: 'I Blocked Her on My Phone'

Updated: Apr 28, 2017 6:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.