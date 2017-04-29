'A Night to Remember' for special needs students

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For more than 400 of San Diego's special needs students, it was a night to remember Friday after attending a prom hosted by the Mainstream Buddies.

Students from 70 schools across the county attended the prom, and the event was so popular, it sold out in two weeks.

"This is my first time and it is a blast," said Dakota Carl, a senior at Patrick Henry High School.

More than 70 hair and makeup stylist made young men sleek and young girls look like prom queens.

"It feels like I am popstar," said Roxie Helms, a junior at Serra Mesa High School.

Through donors, the $80,000 dollar prom was made possible by Rob and Cheryl Shields from the East Lake Church.

"It is their moment to shine and I think that sometimes students with special needs can get overlooked and we want to create an event where they are the stars. They are loved and honored and celebrated," said A Night to Remember co-founder, Cheryl Shields.

Dresses, tiaras, jewelry, flowers, limos and food were all donated.

Friday's prom adapted to noise sensitive students - they would put jazz hands up and lower their voices on the red carpet.

The event was run by 6,700 volunteers and is planned from the Shields' home.