Roseanne Barr Says 'Of Course I Want to Do' a 'Roseanne' Reboot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roseanne Barr Says 'Of Course I Want to Do' a 'Roseanne' Reboot

Updated: Apr 29, 2017 1:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.