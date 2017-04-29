Off-road bicyclist dies after hitting tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An off-road bicyclist died after apparently hitting a tree next to a path in Oceanside Saturday morning, according police.



Oceanside police responded at about 9:40 a.m. to a call of a male bicyclist who was found unconscious off the bike path west of North Santa Fe Avenue and state Route 76, according to Sgt Rick Davis.



"Medical and police personnel arrived to find the male down a small embankment next to a tree and a bike,'' Davis said. "After a lengthy attempt at resuscitation, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.''



The crash victim's name will be released after his family is notified.



Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call OPD Accident Investigator Gabe Cobian at (760) 435-4989.