Toddler injured after minivan crashes into Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 2-year-old girl suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon on the Mission Bay shore after being hit by a van that ended up in the bay, according to authorities.



San Diego police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the call shortly before 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive, according to Officer Tony Martinez.



The driver of a van in a parking lot accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, drove up onto the sand, hit the girl and ended up in Mission Bay, Martinez said.



The girl was taken to Children's Hospital in Kearny Mesa with minor injuries, but was only being checked out as a precaution, according to police.



The driver of the van, who was not suspected of being drunk, was only about tire-deep into the water and got out of the van without injury.