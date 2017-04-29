Driver hits I-805 guardrail, sends debris flying - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver hits I-805 guardrail, sends debris flying

Posted: Updated:

CITY HEIGHTS (CBS 8) - A busy City Heights freeway is back open Saturday night after a car crashed into a guardrail, sending debris flying.
     
This happened around 11 a.m. on Interstate 805.
     
According to California Highway Patrol, the car caught fire after hitting the divider and sent chunks of concrete tumbling down below onto Interstate 15.
     
The driver was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.