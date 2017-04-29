Oldest Pearl Harbor veteran receives home upgrades

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Habitat for Humanity worked on a very special project in Poway Saturday.



The oldest Pearl Harbor veteran, 105-year-old Ray Chavez, needed some repairs to his house and a crew of volunteers stepped in to help.

"They're wonderful to give their time to help somebody that's helpless." Chavez said.

The project is made possible through Habitat's Repair Corps program, funded by The Home Depot and many other generous corporate and individual donors, including BAE Systems, who has committed $10,000 to the program this year, and a total of $90,000 to Habitat in recent years.

Habitat's Repair Corps program is designed to help veterans thrive by creating healthier, safer home environments through critical repairs and improvements to homes that are already owned by veterans.

The program assists with health and safety, energy efficiency, and mobility fixes that may vary from roofing, electrical, caulking and weather stripping to installing wheelchair ramps and making bathrooms more easily accessible to homeowners with disabilities.

Chavez's daughter, Kathleen, is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1974 until 1990 and owns the home that her father lives in.

"When I was younger of course I would do the work and now I can't do it anymore and I have to keep an eye on my dad." she said.

Kathleen was the Navy's first female jet mechanic, working on the F-14 Tomcats beginning in 1974.

In addition to financial support, BAE employee volunteers spend several days a year on Habitat job sites, working to repair the homes of veterans in an effort to provide safe, stable environments where they can thrive.