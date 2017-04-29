USS Carl Vinson conducts exercises with Japan air force

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. Navy says aircraft from a carrier strike group headed for the Korean Peninsula are conducting a joint exercise with Japan's Air Self Defense Forces in waters south of Japan.

A statement released Wednesday says Japanese aircraft are integrated with ongoing training by the USS Carl Vinson's air wing. The exercise includes air training and information sharing to improve joint operation and communication between the two militaries.

It follows a two-day exercise with two Japanese destroyers as the Vinson group passed through the Philippine Sea en route to the Koreas. The Navy said that both exercises demonstrate the ability of the U.S. and Japan to work together at sea to respond quickly to threats in the region.

The U.S. is sending the Vinson to waters near the Korean Peninsula in a show of force amid concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile development. The carrier group will conduct joint exercises with the South Korean military.