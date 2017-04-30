9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead A Week After His Mother And 2-Year-Old Mother Murdered

Cops were called to a New Hampshire Dunkin' Donuts this past weekend after a young boy alerted staff that his father had been in the bathroom for a suspiciously long time.
Cops in Tennessee say some thieves took a cue from a hit horror movie franchise while holding up a car wash Wednesday.
When a group of paddle boarders was blown into Lake Tahoe by powerful winds, all were soon plucked from the blue waters save for 20-year-old Nevada Wolf Pack football player Marc Ma.
An 11-year-old boy suffering from a rare terminal disease received some “Burning Love” from one of his all-time favorite singers.
A Washington state teen who was killed in a car crash last week had snuck out of his home to drive around with friends before the deadly collision occurred, his devastated family said.
When doctors gave 4-month-old Jonas a helmet for his flat head syndrome, his entire family decided to show their support by wearing helmets of their own.
A 2-year-old took a step in the wrong direction when she walked through freshly laid concrete in her family’s basement on Friday.
There are renewed calls to end a treasure hunt for $2 million in gold after a Colorado man vanished while searching for it and is presumed dead.
An Indiana police officer killed in the line of duty last week saw his son off to school hours before his death, an interaction seen in a touching photo released by his department.