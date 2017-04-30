Woman attacked by shark at San Onofre Beach

A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.
More than $100 million in spending is necessary to bring the buildings at Balboa Park and various amenities at other parks around San Diego into good condition, according to a pair of reports scheduled to be delivered Wednesday to the City Council's Infrastructure Committee.
A toddler was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after his parents found him in their backyard pool in La Mesa.
Rare summer rain and thunderstorms are possible across San Diego County as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.
For all pet parents out there who don’t know their adopted dog’s birthday, August 1 is the perfect time to celebrate!
Two Escondido men were taken into custody Friday in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Encinitas.
Two suspects accused of a kidnapping attempt on an Encinitas teen last week were arraigned Tuesday in a Vista court room.
A fire inside a first-floor business Tuesday morning prompted the evacuation of about 25 people from the La Nola Hotel in San Ysidro, authorities said.
Californians are being urged to cut down on energy use ahead of a solar eclipse that will darken the parts of the United States later this month and considerably restrict its solar energy harvest.
A fire of unknown origin caused an estimated $300,000 worth of damage to a Chinese-food restaurant in La Mesa Tuesday.