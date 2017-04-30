Senior Dog Abandoned in Field With Note "I Don't Need A Dog"

A Minnesota bride moved her wedding up a year to ensure that her mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, would be present.
A South Carolina student abducted by armed carjackers last week was saved when her captors couldn't drive her stick shift, cops say.
The California father charged with killing his 5-year-old son during a particularly bitter custody dispute has pleaded guilty to murdering him.
Cops were called to a New Hampshire Dunkin' Donuts this past weekend after a young boy alerted staff that his father had been in the bathroom for a suspiciously long time.
Cops in Tennessee say some thieves took a cue from a hit horror movie franchise while holding up a car wash Wednesday.
When a group of paddle boarders was blown into Lake Tahoe by powerful winds, all were soon plucked from the blue waters save for 20-year-old Nevada Wolf Pack football player Marc Ma.
An 11-year-old boy suffering from a rare terminal disease received some “Burning Love” from one of his all-time favorite singers.
A Washington state teen who was killed in a car crash last week had snuck out of his home to drive around with friends before the deadly collision occurred, his devastated family said.
When doctors gave 4-month-old Jonas a helmet for his flat head syndrome, his entire family decided to show their support by wearing helmets of their own.
A 2-year-old took a step in the wrong direction when she walked through freshly laid concrete in her family’s basement on Friday.