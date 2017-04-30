'Entertainment Tonight' Wins Its 3rd Daytime Emmy Award!

Sonequa Martin-Green is venturing into a whole new world of pop culture fandom with her starring role in Star Trek: Discovery, and the actress says her time on The Walking Dead taught her everything she needs to know about handling the attention.
Busted! Mary Jane's (Gabrielle Union) relationship with Justin (Michael Ealy) gets exposed on Tuesday's episode of Being Mary Jane.
Some of the best performers from this season of America's Got Talent faced off in third week of the Judge Cuts round, and delivered show-stopping, death-defying acts that left the judges speechless, spellbound and stunned -- making the eliminations that much harder.
When 9-year-old Celine Tam took the stage on Tuesday's America's Got Talent, the adorable singer was already feeling the love from the crowd, as well as the judges, who remembered her amazing audition -- and she didn't let her supporters down.