Video: Scanner traffic during height of mass shooting

WARNING: The above video may not be suitable for all audiences due to graphic content.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police scanners captured the mass shooting as it unfolded in real time in the 9000 block of Judicial Drive.

As numerous calls were being received by dispatchers, the scene intensified on the ground at the La Jolla Crossroads Apartments as first responders rushed to locate and transport multiple victims to the hospitals.

Police said the shooting took place during a party in the pool area of the complex where a large group of people were gathered.

The above video captured a selection of the busy scanner traffic during the height of the shooting.

San Diego police request any witnesses from Sunday evening’s shooting or anyone with key information to please contact the police department.