Hundreds brave LA heat in hope of getting 'Hamilton' tickets

Comic-Con International 2017 kicks off on Thursday, July 20th and will run through Sunday, July 23rd. View related stories and videos from the annual local event.
James and Gordon Ramsay give fans a look at their new project, MasterChef Junior Junior, where the two push the boundaries and look for America's youngest great home cooks. No baby is too young.
CBS' new entertainment bosses got more than a warm welcome as reporters grilled them on the network's lack of diversity.
'The Dark Tower' star Matthew McConaughey moonlights as the creative director for Wild Turkey, while Stephen has a similar side gig as the ambassador for Savage Cock.
The 'Harry Potter' author made Stephen's dream come true by responding to the Twitter DM that Jessica Williams inspired him to send.
'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee has dual citizenship, and yet has bravely chosen to resist Trump rather than returning to the welcoming arms of Justin Trudeau.
'The Terms of My Surrender' star Michael Moore says the best way to get under Trump's skin is with an army of satire, and wants Stephen to enlist.
'CBS This Morning' co-host Charlie Rose shares a few takeaways from his two interviews of Vladimir Putin, one of which ended with an invitation for a beverage. (Not vodka.)
Laura Benanti recounts the quick turnaround required to pull off her impression of the now-First Lady on a live taping of The Late Show.
Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump. But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.
Kenneth Branagh got to hear the reactions of WWII veterans who lived the story that inspired 'Dunkirk.'