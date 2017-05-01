Guy in gorilla costume finishes London Marathon after 6 days

Several people were injured Wednesday, two fatally, in a wreck involving a big rig at an East County freeway interchange.
A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.
More than $100 million in spending is necessary to bring the buildings at Balboa Park and various amenities at other parks around San Diego into good condition, according to a pair of reports that were presented Wednesday to the City Council's Infrastructure Committee.
San Diego Youth, San Diego Law Enforcement and community members join together to throw some punches from the heart.
A husband made a desperate plea on Tuesday for any information about his wife who went missing under mysterious circumstances two days ago.
A resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was forwarded Wednesday to the full San Diego City Council without a recommendation from the Budget Committee.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday for much of inland San Diego County as rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, threatening flash flooding and debris flows down slopes stripped bare in wildfires.