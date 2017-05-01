Quadruplets Who All Got Accepted to Ivy League Schools: 'We Pick Yale!'

The strange death of a woman who drowned in sand along a Maryland beach has been deemed an accident, authorities said.
An apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion at a Minnesota school, collapsing a portion of the building and leaving five people injured, authorities said.
The family of a New Jersey girl who killed herself in June is suing their daughter’s school district for not stopping the alleged cyberbullying they believe led to the 12-year-old’s death.
The remains of a young father who went missing nine months ago were found inside an airtight container on a Coast Guard boat, authorities said.
Trystan Reese, a 34-year-old transgender man, has given birth to a boy weighing in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces and bearing a great deal of joy.
An Ohio couple has officially adopted five biological siblings after nearly 10 years of fostering children.