Taking adventure to another level on the Seabreacher

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A San Diego watercraft is pushing the limits of new technology. The Seabreacher can go under, over and through the water for the ultimate thrill ride.

The local operators of the ride, seaQuest Water Adventures, feature cutting-edge watercraft and provides ocean thrills like no other company around.

Whether you’re a passenger in the innovative Seabreacher or flying above water on the Jetovator water flying bikes, you’ll leave with unforgettable memories.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Ashley Jacobs is at Harbor Island where she's giving the Seabreacher a test run.