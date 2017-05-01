Vigil held for woman killed in mass shooting; details on victims emerge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The woman gunned down Sunday by a gunman, who police said shot seven people at a poolside birthday party in University City after a breakup with his girlfriend, was identified as 35-year-old Monique Clark - a mother of three children.

Family and friends remembered Clark as a beautiful, funny, feisty, and caring woman.

A vigil was held Wednesday evening in memory of Clark at the apartment complex where the mass shooting occur.

Clark's mother, Michelle Fuget, wrote on her daughter's GoFundMe page, "my granddaughters lost their mother, I lost my daughter, her siblings lost their sister, and countless other family members and close friends have lost someone who was taken from us too soon due to a senseless, cowardess act of violence."

Entertainer Nick Cannon, a childhood friend of Monique Clark, shared his thoughts on Instagram with a post that read: "My heart hurts with great sadness."

A childhood friend said he will miss the infectious smile of victim Monique Clark.

"She had such a great personality," said Vincent Howard, who met Clark in high school. "She was always smiling. She was always with her kids and everyone else's kids. She was like a mother to them all."

Clark also helped homeless people, volunteering often at food drives.

"She is forever my daughter. She is forever her daughters' mother. She is forever in our hearts," wrote Fuget.

The other victims of Sunday's shooting are expected to survive.

A GoFundMe campaign has also has been established to help the surviving victims with medical expenses.

Information on four of the victims was released midweek - they were identified as Kion Gould, Tomas Diaz, Noni Hicks and Charnee James.

Kion Gould was the man celebrating his birthday the day of the shooting. He went to Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest with four bullet wounds.

Tomas Diaz was also at Mercy and had a kidney injury with complications from internal bleeding.

Noni Hicks is still recovering at Scripps La Jolla. The severity of her injuries are unknown.

Charnee James - who recently moved to San Diego from Ann Arbor, Michigan, was recovering from gunshots to both calves according to mlive.com.

A GoFundMe page specifically for Gould was also started.

The shooter was identified Sunday by police as 49-year-old Peter Selis.