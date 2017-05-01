Tails wag at reunion for rescued hoarding dogs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tails wag at reunion for rescued hoarding dogs

By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A Poway couple accused of hoarding 180 dogs faces 10 felony counts of animal abuse and neglect.  

It's a story we've followed closely since the dogs - many of them Yorkies - were first rescued in January.      

The Humane Society was overwhelmed by the support and used a lottery system to find the dogs homes.  

Now five months later, CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs - who adopted one herself - checks in with other families to see how they're doing.

