Tails wag at reunion for rescued hoarding dogs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A Poway couple accused of hoarding 180 dogs faces 10 felony counts of animal abuse and neglect.

It's a story we've followed closely since the dogs - many of them Yorkies - were first rescued in January.

The Humane Society was overwhelmed by the support and used a lottery system to find the dogs homes.

Now five months later, CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs - who adopted one herself - checks in with other families to see how they're doing.

