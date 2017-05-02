Tom Hanks Went Yachting With The Obamas And Oprah

'The Circle' star and national treasure Tom Hanks vacationed with the President on a billionaire's boat in Tahiti. No big deal.
'The Dark Tower' star Matthew McConaughey moonlights as the creative director for Wild Turkey, while Stephen has a similar side gig as the ambassador for Savage Cock.
The 'Harry Potter' author made Stephen's dream come true by responding to the Twitter DM that Jessica Williams inspired him to send.
'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee has dual citizenship, and yet has bravely chosen to resist Trump rather than returning to the welcoming arms of Justin Trudeau.
'The Terms of My Surrender' star Michael Moore says the best way to get under Trump's skin is with an army of satire, and wants Stephen to enlist.
'CBS This Morning' co-host Charlie Rose shares a few takeaways from his two interviews of Vladimir Putin, one of which ended with an invitation for a beverage. (Not vodka.)
Laura Benanti recounts the quick turnaround required to pull off her impression of the now-First Lady on a live taping of The Late Show.
Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump. But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.
Kenneth Branagh got to hear the reactions of WWII veterans who lived the story that inspired 'Dunkirk.'
Right before he came out on stage at The Late Show, the star of 'Ozark' read yet another critical review of his acting work, but isn't bothered one bit.
'Atomic Blonde' star James McAvoy got a photo with Canada's Prime Minister and contemplates what his X-Men superpower might be.