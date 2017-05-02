J.Lo, A-Rod Step Out for the First Time Together at Met Fashion - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

J.Lo, A-Rod Step Out for the First Time Together at Met Fashion Gala Stars Shine on Red Carpet

Updated: May 2, 2017 8:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.