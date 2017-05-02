18-year-old man's body found in Oceanside yard

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - The bloodied body of an 18-year-old man was found Tuesday in a vacant lot near Buena Vista Lagoon.



A person who lives near the grassy parcel in the 2000 block of South Tremont Street in Oceanside made the discovery about 8 a.m., according to police.



Finding blood on the dead man's face and abrasions to one of his arms, patrol personnel called in crimes-of-violence detectives to investigate, Officer Kathleen Vincent said.



A cause-of-death ruling will remain on hold pending autopsy results.



The name of the deceased was being withheld until his family could be notified of his death.



No arrests in the case had been made or suspects identified as of late morning, Vincent said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4911.

