Massive tree in Point Loma comes down despite concerns

Two women who lost their lives in a pileup on an East County freeway interchange were publicly identified Thursday as a mother and daughter who both worked at Naval Air Station North Island and lived down the road from each other in Ramona.
An increase in swear words in books represents a larger cultural trend toward individualism and free expression, the author of a San Diego State University study said Thursday.
There's a one stop shop for pregnancy, parenting, and all the little things kids want and need in the North County.
The heavy rain and thunderstorms that have stricken San Diego County for the past several days will mostly be confined to the mountains and deserts Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A woman called police Thursday and reported being raped by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride through the ride-sharing app from Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, police said.
A local wife and mother who vanished for three days was reunited with her family. Crystal Chappell, 40, was found on Wednesday, in Tijuana, Mexico.
One of the greatest moments in San Diego Chargers history came on Dec. 10, 2006, when LaDainian Tomlinson swept left and into the record book.
San Diego police and firefighters responded to a crash that sent a truck with two passengers tumbling on its side in a La Jolla driveway.
Ocean Beach residents on Wednesday packed a Planning Board meeting to voice their opposition to a new Target Express that could be moving into their neighborhood.