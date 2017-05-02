The Tom Cruise Workout Experience with Jake Johnson & Joel McHal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Tom Cruise Workout Experience with Jake Johnson & Joel McHale

After James gets every detail he can out of Jake Johnson about his experience of training with Tom Cruise for "The Mummy," Joel McHale puts his brute strength on display with a standing bicep curl of Jake.

