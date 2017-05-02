Matt Bomer Says Hiding His Sexuality Taught Him How to Act: 'It Was a Struggle'

The Will & Grace revival just kicked off production on Wednesday, but NBC has already picked it up for another season -- and the stars of the beloved sitcom are excited for the prospect.
Former hip hop mogul Suge Knight was indicted by a Los Angeles County grand jury on a charge of threatening the life of Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray.
Marlon Wayans is returning to TV with his new NBC family sitcom, Marlon, in which the comic stars as a somewhat juvenile single father trying to co-parent his two kids with his much more mature and intelligent ex-wife. The show takes inspiration from Wayans' real life, but the star says his par...
Milo Ventimiglia may play the perfect man on This Is Us, but he's well aware of the drawbacks, too -- at least in his personal life.