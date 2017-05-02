Chris Pratt's Wife Wasn't Into His Love-Making Mixtape - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chris Pratt's Wife Wasn't Into His Love-Making Mixtape

Posted: Updated:

While his 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' character has mastered the art of the mixtape, Chris Pratt couldn't get his wife Anna Faris to listen past the first track.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.