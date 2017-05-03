San Diego Gulls win, stay alive in Calder Cup playoff series

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls scored three goals in the opening 11 minutes, 40 seconds against third-string goaltender Jack Flinn in a 4-1 victory over the Ontario Reign Tuesday to win the decisive fifth game of their Calder Cup playoff series.

Flinn was forced into action after backup goaltender Jeff Zatkoff was injured during the pregame warmup. Campbell suffered an unspecified injury in Monday's 4-1 victory.

The Gulls three games to two victory in the best-of-five first-round series advances them to the Pacific Division final against the regular-season division champion San Jose Barracuda, who completed their five-game victory over the Stockton Heat tonight with a 2-1 overtime win.

The best-of-seven series will begin Friday in San Jose.

Jhonas Enroth made 37 saves for the Gulls, including 16 in the second period and 14 in the third, before a crowd at Valley View Casino Center announced at 5,634.

Nic Kerdiles opened the scoring for the Gulls 9:03 into the first period with a power-play goal, 20 seconds after Justin Auger was called for roughing.

Kerdiles assisted on the Gulls next two goals -- defenseman Keaton Thompson's score at 10:01 and Kevin Roy's goal at 11:40.

Roy's goal prompted Ontario coach Mike Stothers to replace Flinn with Campbell, who had played all of the first four games of the series.

Flinn was playing for the first time April 8 when he played for the Manchester Monarchs, the Los Angeles Kings ECHL affiliate. Flinn played five regular-season games with the Reign, the final one on Dec. 12.

Flinn allowed three goals on 11 shots.

Enroth's bid for a shutout ended with 8:12 to play on a goal by Brett Sutter, a son of Darryl Sutter, who was fired April 10 as coach of the Kings, Ontario's NHL parent team.

Gulls left wing Jordan Samuels-Thomas scored the game's final goal with 5:40 left.

The Gulls killed all four of the Reign's power-play opportunities. The Gulls scored on one of their three power-play opportunities.

Campbell stopped 14 of 15 shots.

The Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks American Hockey League affiliate, were eliminated by Ontario in last season's playoffs.