SDPD: Missing at risk woman found

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 69-year-old Mira Mesa woman with dementia who went missing during a walk was found Wednesday a few blocks away from her home.



Susan Claire left her home on Jade Coast Drive near Westonhill Drive Tuesday morning and was reported missing after she did not return from her walk as expected, according to San Diego police.



Claire was located in the 10100 block of Autumnview Lane around 8 a.m. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, police said.

*Missing Person located *Thank you to all who assisted. https://t.co/qXM8lLLbJs — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) May 3, 2017