SDPD: Missing at risk woman found - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD: Missing at risk woman found

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 69-year-old Mira Mesa woman with dementia who went missing during a walk was found Wednesday a few blocks away from her home.
   
Susan Claire left her home on Jade Coast Drive near Westonhill Drive Tuesday morning and was reported missing after she did not return from her walk as expected, according to San Diego police.
   
Claire was located in the 10100 block of Autumnview Lane around 8 a.m. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.