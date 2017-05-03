Local students name General Dynamics NASSCO tugboat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Students who live or attend school in Barrio Logan or Logan Heights can enter a contest to name a new tugboat being built for General Dynamics NASSCO, the shipyard announced Wednesday.



Youngsters in kindergarten through eighth grade have until June 9 to submit their idea, which should fit into the themes of "maritime,'' "San Diego-built,'' "ocean'' and "water.''



Information on how to enter and contest rules are online at nassco.com/NameOurTug.



"NASSCO hosted a similar contest in 2001 where local students named our two 300-ton cranes,'' said Dennis DuBard, the company's manager for public and government affairs.



"The contest was wildly successful and gave the community an opportunity to engage in our daily operations,'' he said. "We hope to accomplish the same with our tug boat naming contest.''



The 38-foot-long ship is under construction at Marine Boat Works in Chula Vista and will be used to support waterfront activities at NASSCO, which builds and maintains both commercial and naval vessels.



The contest winner will be invited to participate in the christening of the tug at a July 8 ceremony and will receive a family four-pack of tickets to the San Diego Zoo.