Small earthquake struck near Palomar Mountain

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN (CNS) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck Wednesday near Palomar Mountain.
   
The quake hit around 8:45 a.m. at a depth of about 1.2 miles. Its epicenter was about nine miles west-southwest of Anza in Riverside County, 10 miles north-northeast of the Palomar Observatory and 53 miles north-northeast of San Diego, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.
   
About three minutes later, a second quake struck at about the same place with a magnitude of 2.6m according to the USGS.
   
No damage was reported.

