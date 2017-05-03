Ceremony honors fallen San Diego law officers

San Diego County 33rd Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was held Wednesday, May 3 and honored, among others, SDPD officer JD DeGuzman, who was killed in line of duty last year.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A ceremony was held Wednesday honoring local law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In front of the Regional Law Enforcement Memorial at the County Administration Building, hundreds gathered for the 33rd Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

"Gathering here today is extremely important - in fact - imperative that we remember all of them always," said San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Unfortunately, since last year's event another name - San Diego Police Officer Jonathan De Guzman. - has been etched into the wall.

"J.D. died as he lived – a warrior and a hero," said Officer Wade Irwin.

Officer Irwin was there that day - July 28, 2016 - when they approached a gang member who opened fire without warning. Officer Irwin was hit first in the neck then officer De Guzman was shot 4 times. He died from his injuries.

"I truly believe if it wasn't for JD - I would not be here today," Irwin said at Wednesday's ceremony.

Officer DeGuzman's family was also at the ceremony surrounded by others who know their pain.

"I miss the conversations of him coming home, " said Nancy Robinson, whose brother - San Diego Sheriff's deputy Kenneth Collier - is also on the wall, which offers her comfort.

"I come and I sit and reflect - it's one of the places I get to visit him," said Robinson.

"Please God, let the last name on the wall, remain the last name on the wall," said Zimmerman.

Officer DeGuzman's family unveiled his name on the SD County Regional Law Enforcement Memorial today. DeGuzman was killed in line of duty. pic.twitter.com/FOmfQU7OD0 — Steve Price (@PriceCBS8) May 3, 2017

Happening Now: SD County 33rd Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. Honoring SDPD officer JD DeGuzman, killed in line of duty last year. pic.twitter.com/HRIgj08aWj — Steve Price (@PriceCBS8) May 3, 2017

