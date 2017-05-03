Baby grey whale entangled in kelp off San Diego coast - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby grey whale entangled in kelp off San Diego coast

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Lifeguards headed out to sea Wednesday morning after reports that a whale had gotten entangled in some kelp off Point Loma.

When Chopper8 went to investigate there were two whales -a grey whale and her calf- with the calf appearing to be the one in trouble.

The CBS News 8's team reported on how wildlife experts are responding.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.