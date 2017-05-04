Salma Hayek Talks Parenting With Her Mother, Reveals Daughter Va - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Salma Hayek Talks Parenting With Her Mother, Reveals Daughter Valentina Is a Natural in Front of the Camera

Updated: May 3, 2017 9:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.