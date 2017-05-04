Stephen Colbert Has No Regrets Over Anti-Trump Remarks: 'I Have - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen Colbert Has No Regrets Over Anti-Trump Remarks: 'I Have Jokes, He Has Launch Codes'

Updated: May 4, 2017 9:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.