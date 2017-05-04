SDPD memorial pays special tribute to fallen heroes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The San Diego Police Department honored its fallen heroes Thursday.

Police officers gathered at police headquarters in the East Village to remember the comrades who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial ceremony was held in honor of Officer Jonathan De Guzman and others who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the communities they served.

DeGuzman was killed and his partner was wounded in a shootout in the Southcrest area last July.

The families of fallen SDPD officers were also recognized during the service.

Officer Jonathan De Guzman's family just received police cross in his honor @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/83iSWr6xZZ — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) May 4, 2017