SDPD memorial pays special tribute to fallen heroes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD memorial pays special tribute to fallen heroes

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The San Diego Police Department honored its fallen heroes Thursday.  

Police officers gathered at police headquarters in the East Village to remember the comrades who have lost their lives in the line of duty.  

The memorial ceremony was held in honor of Officer Jonathan De Guzman and others who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the communities they served.  

DeGuzman was killed and his partner was wounded in a shootout in the Southcrest area last July.  

The families of fallen SDPD officers were also recognized during the service. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.