Fan struck in head with flying bat at Petco Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fan struck in head with flying bat at Petco Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A woman sitting two rows behind Colorado's dugout was struck in the head by a bat that flew out of the hands of Hector Sanchez of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, delaying the game for several minutes.

The woman was tended to by medical personnel and was able to walk up the steps to the concourse with an EMT before being taken out in a wheelchair. Her head was bandaged.

The bat flew out of Sanchez's hands as he swung at a pitch from Jake McGee with one out in the ninth.


RELATED STORY

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.