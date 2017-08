Fan struck in head with flying bat at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A woman sitting two rows behind Colorado's dugout was struck in the head by a bat that flew out of the hands of Hector Sanchez of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, delaying the game for several minutes.

The woman was tended to by medical personnel and was able to walk up the steps to the concourse with an EMT before being taken out in a wheelchair. Her head was bandaged.

The bat flew out of Sanchez's hands as he swung at a pitch from Jake McGee with one out in the ninth.

Scary moment at @Padres game. C Hector Sanchez loses bat and it hits fan in head. Fortunately, she was able to walk out of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/aNiEMo5o1F — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) May 4, 2017



