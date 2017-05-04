Friend sent you a Google Doc?  Don't open it!

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — You've heard it before, but this time, you really need to think before you click.

That Google Doc email that likely made it into your inbox from a "trusted" sender is sweeping computers nationwide.

Even members of Congress are being warned about it.

"If you really aren't expecting a Google doc from somebody, don't click on it," said Dr. Murray Jennex a professor of Management Information Systems at San Diego State University. "Some of the things they can install can be very dangerous,"

Jennex said the latest phishing scam prompted SDSU to send an alert to tens of thousands of students and staff on campus. It read in part:

The university is currently under a mass phishing attack, this is a fraudulent email that contains malicious code capable of compromising your entire Gmail account.

And if you take the bait, and click on the link?

"That can lead to identity theft, it can lead to people getting into your bank accounts," said Jennex who also said victims of the scam will have to change all of their account numbers and passwords.

"Because you were logged in, and were actually in that account, they could have gotten everything in that account, that's what makes this one, really worse," he said.

The cyber crooks can also send you more spam, and even install malicious software on your computer.

One way to spot that it's a scam:

"A lot of times if you look at the address header, if you left click on it or put your cursor over it, you'll see it's not coming directly from Google, or from the account, it's spoofing, it actually has a buried email underneath it," said Jennex.